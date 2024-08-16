Darien hosts heartfelt send-off for Paralympian Ali Truwit

The Town of Darien celebrated one of their own before she competes in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Family, friends, and former teammates stood on either side of Boston Post Road in downtown Darien, dressed in shades of red, white, and blue, to cheer on 24-year-old paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit.

The former D-1 swimmer from Yale was on vacation in Turks and Caicos in August 2023 when a shark bit off her foot and part of her leg.

Despite this life-changing event, it never kept her away from the water.

Truwit swam in her first meet just three months after the attack. Then ten months after that, she qualified for the U.S. Paralympic team.

"I'm really excited to be cheering for Ali," said Carly Rutledge, of Darien, who was on Ali's swim team in high school.

"It's Ali, she can do anything she wants and sets her mind to," said Caroline Strom of Darien.

Strom says she's been friends with Truwit since childhood and plans to go to Paris to watch her compete. Truwit's father will be there as well and says he is full of pride for his daughter.

"You know, it's hard. It's hard day-to-day, and frustrating, and she just finds a way to recognize it, but then get back up and go. She's just a force of will," said Mitch Truwit, Ali's dad.

The Paralympian's relatives were also overcome with emotion on Friday.

"It's tears of joy and happiness and just proud of her for overcoming this," said Tara Slowik, Ali's aunt.

"We're in awe of what she can accomplish," said Matt Slowik, Ali's uncle.

For Truwit, it's a dream come true as she drove through town to her flight to Paris, a little more than a year after her traumatic injury.

"It is such an honor, and it touches me beyond belief to think that this many people are here supporting me, and it truly is what's carrying me through this year," said Truwit.

And if there's one thing to take away from her story, she says, "I hope everyone realizes that they're stronger than they think, and they have more in them than they might they do."

The Paralympic games in Paris start on August 28th and continue until September 8th. Ali will be competing in three events: 100 Free, 400 Free, and 100 Back on September 1st, 5th, and 6th.

You can watch the competition on NBC Connecticut and our other NBC platforms.