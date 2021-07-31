Track and Field Day 2: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce aims for history in Women's 100m Final

Day 2 of track and field action at the Tokyo Olympics will feature a number of talented Americans vying for gold, all leading up to a potentially historic women's 100m final for the title of fastest woman in the world.

Here's what to know about each event's biggest stars and storylines heading into Day 2.

Women's 100m final

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a strong gold medal favorite in the women's 100m final and could break Florence Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old Olympic record set in 1988.

"Mommy Rocket" aims to become the oldest person (34-years-old) to win an individual Olympic sprinting event and could be the first woman to win all three 100m gold medals at the games. While the U.S. will be without Sha'Carri Richardson, who was left off the Olympic roster after testing positive for THC, the Americans could still have a contender in the race.

Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Jessica Prandini all are in the semifinals.

Men's Discus Final

Sam Mattis has a shot at being the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in discus since 1976. The 27-year-old turned down a job offer on Wall Street to pursue a career in the discus. He finished sixth in Group A on Thursday and will face some stout competition in Sweden's Daniel Stahl. Stahl is the reigning world champion and a solid gold medal favorite.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

The U.S. mixed 4x400m relay team has a shot at redemption Sunday morning after an official's error led to an exchange zone foul on the first handoff from Elijah Godwin to Lynna Irby.

The U.S. team won their appeal and were reinstated in time for Saturday's final. The team of Godwin, Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon will look to win the first mixed 4x400m gold for the U.S.

Men's 100m Round 1

Trayvon Bromell, Ronnie Baker and Fred Kerley will hit the track for the first time look to capture the illustrious title of the fastest man in the world after Usain Bolt's retirement. Bromell enters as the gold medal favorite with the world-leading mark of 9.77 seconds. Baker qualified for the Olympics by finishing second to Bromell in the trials with a personal best of 9.85 seconds. Kerley is the U.S. champion and world bronze medalist in the 400m, but decided to concentrate on the 100m and 200m for the Olympics. He ranks fourth in the world this year and could give the contend for a medal.

Women's 800m Semifinals

Athing Mu, Ajee Wilson and Raevyn Rogers return to the track for the women's 800m semifinals. Mu and Rogers each finished first in their heats Thursday. Mu posted a time of 2:01.10, while Rogers had a time of 2:01.42.

Wilson finished second during her round 1 heat but had the fastest time of any U.S. athlete finishing in 2:00. 02.

Men's Long Jump Qualification

Marquis Dendy, JuVaughn Harrison and Steffin McCarter will compete in the men's long jump qualification.

Harrison is the first American since Jim Thorpe in 1912 to compete in both the Olympic long jump and high jump. McCarter hails from Copperas Cove, Texas, the same hometown as Robert Griffin III and Dendy is a 2015 U.S. outdoor national champion and 2016 U.S. and world indoor gold medalist.