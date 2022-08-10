Tracking Down Missing Persons: Bristol County DA Launches New Project

The Cold Case Unit on the Bristol County District Attorney's Office has announced a new missing person project to dig deeper into investigating cases of people who vanished in the county over the past five decades.

The new initiative, which was announced Wednesday, is being run in conjunction with the Cold Case Unit's ongoing push to identify previously unidentified bodies. The DA's office notes that people can go missing without criminal circumstances, but it's important that any individual can be accounted for.

The Cold Case Unit has seen success recently in bringing charges forth in homicides and violent sexual assaults that date back more than 30 years. Officials in Bristol County say that new forensic technology is giving investigators better tools to help with things like missing people and identifying bodies.

“We are trying to locate each and every one of these missing persons in order to bring some closure to families and friends who have been searching for their loved ones for years," Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn said in a release. "It is also likely that in some of these cases, people have gone missing as a result of foul play and criminal conduct. At the heart of our mission is bringing justice to victims. That is why we are now expanding our 'cold case' efforts into new frontiers."

The Cold Case Unit is working alongside local police, Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Unit and other agencies to work on this initiative.

You can find lists of Bristol County's unsolved cases, unidentified bodies and missing persons on the DA's website. You should reach out to Massachusetts State Police Lt. Ann Marie Robertson at (508) 961-1918 if you have any information about any of these cases.