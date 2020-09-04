Tracking Patriots 2020 Roster Cuts Ahead of Saturday's Deadline

Tracking every Patriots roster cut ahead of Saturday's deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It's time to trim down rosters across the NFL as teams must have a maximum of 53 players by Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.
The New England Patriots began the cutdown process Thursday with the releases of veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, defensive lineman Michael Barnett, and cornerback Michael Jackson.
You can stay up to date on all of the Patriots' cuts heading into Saturday afternoon by keeping tabs on our live tracker below:
QB Brian Lewerke
WR Jeff Thomas
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1302233759266340865
TE Paul Butler
