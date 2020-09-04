Patriots

Tracking Patriots 2020 Roster Cuts Ahead of Saturday's Deadline

By Justin Leger

Tracking every Patriots roster cut ahead of Saturday's deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's time to trim down rosters across the NFL as teams must have a maximum of 53 players by Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 5 hours ago

Virus Updates: Researchers Warn of ‘Deadly' Winter; States At Risk for Labor Day Surge

Portland 9 hours ago

Portland Protests Reach 100 Consecutive Days This Weekend

The New England Patriots began the cutdown process Thursday with the releases of veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, defensive lineman Michael Barnett, and cornerback Michael Jackson.

Which free-agent WRs could Pats sign after Sanu release?

You can stay up to date on all of the Patriots' cuts heading into Saturday afternoon by keeping tabs on our live tracker below:

QB Brian Lewerke

WR Jeff Thomas

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1302233759266340865

TE Paul Butler

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us