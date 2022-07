A tractor trailer carrying bananas has rolled over on the exit ramp from Interstate 290 east to Exit 12 in Auburn, Massachusetts.

State police tweeted at 1:49 p.m. that they are on scene along with the Massachusetts Department of Transportaiton and the Auburn Fire Department.

A TT carrying Bananas has rolled over on the exit ramp from Route 290 East to Exit 12 Auburn. Mass State Police are on scene along with MassDOT, Auburn Fire Dept. The ramp is currently closed to traffic. There are no reported injuries at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 27, 2022

No injuries have been reported.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The ramp is closed to traffic, state police said.