3 dead, 3 injured after crashing into back of tractor-trailer on I-91 South in Wethersfield, Conn.

Three people have died and three others are injured after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 91 South in Wethersfield on Sunday.

State police said 40-year-old Kory Watson, of Virginia, was traveling on the highway shortly before 5 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked in the right shoulder.

According to police, there were six people total in Watson's car at the time of the crash. Watson, and one passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Lacey Price, of Florida, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said another passenger in the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Rebecca Schutte, of Florida, was taken to Hartford Hospital and later died of her injuries.

Investigators said 9-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and another child were taken to Connecticut Children's for suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The highway was closed for hours while state police investigated. It has since fully reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.