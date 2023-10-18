Massachusetts

Tractor-trailer rollover on I-495 in Hopkinton causing 2-mile backup

The trailer appeared to have fallen off the truck; there was no immediate word on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

A trailer appeared to have fallen off a semi-truck on I-495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, backing up traffic for miles.
A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 495 north in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, is causing major traffic delays on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said around 3 p.m. in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were on scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on I-495 north in Hopkinton, just south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

At the scene, the trailer appeared to have fallen off the truck.

There was no word on injuries.

One lane was still closed as of 3 p.m., state police said, and traffic is backed up about 2-1/2 miles.

No further details were immediately available.

