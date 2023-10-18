Tractor-trailer rollover on I-495 in Hopkinton causing 2-mile backup

A tractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 495 north in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, is causing major traffic delays on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said around 3 p.m. in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were on scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on I-495 north in Hopkinton, just south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

At the scene, the trailer appeared to have fallen off the truck.

NBC10 Boston A trailer appeared to have fallen off a semi-truck on I-495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, backing up traffic for miles.

There was no word on injuries.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Hopkinton on I-495-NB at Exit 58. I-495 NB is currently closed at exit 58. Expect Delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 18, 2023

Troopers on scene, tractor-trailer rollover, Rt. 495 North, Hopkinton, just south of the Mass. Turnpike. One lane still closed. Traffic backup approximately 2.5 miles. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 18, 2023

One lane was still closed as of 3 p.m., state police said, and traffic is backed up about 2-1/2 miles.

No further details were immediately available.