Traffic was backed up for miles after a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 95 in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

State police said they are on scene in the area of I-95 north at Trapelo Road, where a dump truck spilled its load of stone and debris after rolling over around 1:40 p.m.

The right lane, breakdown lane and ramp from Trapelo Road to I-95 north were all shut down as of 2:30 p.m., causing a five mile backup.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.