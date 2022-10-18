Calling Hours for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Officer Take Place Today

Police are advising people in the Bristol and Plymouth area to expect traffic delays Wednesday during calling hours for Officer Alex Hamzy, who died in an ambush-style attack in Bristol last week.

Calling hours will be from noon to 8 p.m. at the Lyceum Banquet Hall in Terryville. Connecticut State Police said part of Route 6 will be shut down.

Starting at 9 a.m., the road will be closed from North Main Street to Route 72 in Bristol. State police said the road closure won't impact school bus operations or parent pick-up.

Businesses in the area will only be accessible by foot traffic and people attending the wake are asked not to park on local roads.

Anyone who wants to attend is asked to park at the Terryville Fairgrounds on Town Hill Road. From there, attendees will be bused to and from the banquet hall.

Police departments from a number of area cities and towns have provided officers to fill shifts and provide support to Bristol police for whatever the department needs.

The mayor of Plymouth is urging people driving in town to be patient and to stay off the roads if possible.

"Tomorrow is going to be a very difficult day for many, I ask residents to be patient with the large influx of traffic we will see. Stay off the roads if at all possible and please, follow the directions below if you plan on attending the calling hours. DO NOT try to find a side road or another parking lot in town closer to downtown. Traffic is going to be very difficult to manage during this event so help law enforcement out, follow directions and be patient," the mayor posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte also died after the shooting.

Bristol Public Schools said they will be closing Friday because of the joint funeral service planned for DeMonte and Hamzy.

Funeral services will be held for DeMonte and Hamzy at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The service will start at 11 a.m., but people who wish to attend are asked to arrive before 9:30 a.m.

Hamzy and DeMonte were posthumously promoted. DeMonte was promoted to lieutenant and Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant.