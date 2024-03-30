Traffic stop in Vernon, Conn. leads to seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana edibles

A man has been arrested after traffic stop in Vernon on Friday led to the seizure of multiple types of drugs.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Laurel Street near Grove Street shortly before 5 p.m.

During the investigation, police said they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

While searching the vehicle, investigators said officers found 6.5 ounces of marijuana, 17.5 grams of crack cocaine, 22 packages of marijuana edibles, over $8,900 in cash and two cell phones.

A 34-year-old man from Vernon was arrested and is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance second offence, possession with intent to sell/distribute, tampering with physical evidence, interfering with a police officer, illegal window tints and failure to wear a safety belt.