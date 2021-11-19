Money Covers San Diego Freeway After Armored Car Comes Open, Leading to Cash Grab

Traffic in the San Diego area came to a standstill Friday morning when drivers discovered cash flying all over a freeway, apparently from an armored truck that somehow came open.

Drivers and passengers jumped out of their vehicles traveling in both directions on Interstate 5 in the Carlsbad area around 9:30 a.m. to scoop up bills.

An armored car had somehow opened, allowing cash to fall out, according to the CHP.

"One of the doors popped open and some bags of cash fell out," CHP Officer Curtis Martin said. "Some of the bags broke apart in the lanes and there was cash across all the lanes."

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine why the money fell out of the vehicle. The amount of money that went flying is not yet known, nor has it been determined how much has been recovered.

It’s not clear yet what denomination the bills were, but Instagram user @DemiBagby posted herself with fistfuls of ones. It appears Bagby is the same woman who did a flip when she threw out the first pitch at a Padres game in August.

An armored car is visible in her IG post, stopped and appearing unoccupied.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” Bagby said while people darted around behind her on the video, grabbing bills. “Someone dropped money all over the freeway.”

Showing more restraint than some, Bagby and her friend left the money and scene behind them and drove down the empty freeway, traffic still stopped in Carlsbad.

All that’s left on scene are these money bands from the armored truck. Several folks have been seen pulling over to search for money. CHP reminds us you can be arrested for taking this money and urges anyone who did pick up money to return it.@nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/IiX9CuCWgE — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) November 19, 2021

What Happens to the Cash?

Law enforcement officials told NBC 7 that by 11 a.m., two arrests had been made in connection with the incident. The people who were taken into custody had taken some of the cash, officials said.

Anyone who did pick up cash and left the scene is being urged to return it to police, a CHP spokesman told NBC 7, saying that taking money in a situation of this nature is a criminal offense.

"I know that cash floating around is a tempting thing for a lot of people but it's not their money, so it needs to go back to the bank and back to the FDIC," Ifficer Martin said.

Martin added that they have obtained video evidence showing the faces and license plate numbers of people who stopped to pick up the cash -- and suggested investigators will be tracking people down.

"So I highly suggest anybody who picked up cash -- it's not your cash -- so turn it into a CHP officer," Martin said, adding that both the CHP and the FBI in San Diego are investigating the case.

People who turn in cash should explain that the money was recovered in connection to Friday’s incident on the I-5.

One driver named Jasmin who spoke with NBC 7 said she pulled over to see if "she could get lucky, too, but good thing I didn't get lucky 'cause I found out it's illegal."

Remarkably, this is not the first time such a thing happened in San Diego: In 2009, some people hoping to elude police tossed cash out of their SUV during a chase.