Training ammo found inside Hull school after active-shooter training drill earlier this summer

School and law enforcement officials say training ammunition was found inside a school in Hull, Massachusetts, this week after police held an active-shooter drill in the building earlier this summer.

On Wednesday, officials said a person servicing the Memorial Middle School's copy machine found a training round, leading the school to be locked down as a precaution. When police responded to the school, they identified the ammunition as a training round and the lockdown was ended.

Then on Thursday, a teacher found several more training ammunition rounds inside a plastic cup at the school. The school was not placed in lockdown because officials knew they were just training rounds.

The school resource officer and the lead police instructor for the earlier active shooter training event conducted a sweep of the school on Thursday afternoon to make sure no further items related to the drill were left behind.

Police and school officials said the training ammunition rounds don't have the capability to leave the barrel and become a projectile, as with actual ammunition.

"The Hull Police Department and the Hull Public Schools would like to apologize to parents and students for any alarm this caused," the agencies said in a joint statement released Thursday. "We also want to stress that at no point were any students, teachers, or school personnel in danger."

No further details were released.