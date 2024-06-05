critter corner

Tranquilized black bear takes dive from tree, falls into waiting tarp

The sedated animal fell about 20 feet into a large blue tarp held up by several wildlife officials, police and firefighters in a residential area of Camp Hill

A young black bear took a dive from a tree Tuesday, landing in a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety and rescue officials who tranquilized it after it roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood.

The bruin showed up around lunchtime in a residential area. Students and staff of a nearby high school were notified to stay indoors, and a stretch of road was closed, Pennlive.com reported.

Fire and rescue officials used a ladder truck to get close to and tranquilize the bear. The sedated animal fell about 20 feet into a large blue tarp held up by several wildlife officials, police and firefighters. The animal was tranquilized again, then moved to a bear trap that had been placed on a trailer, the news outlet reported.

"Oh, and he fell," a person could be heard saying on video.

The bear did not seem to be fully grown, and game officials said they would likely take it to state land elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, according to the report. The Associated Press left a message with the Game Commission seeking details.

