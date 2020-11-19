Transit Ambassador Stabbed After Argument at MBTA Station

A transit ambassador was injured in a stabbing following an argument at the MBTA's Copley Square Station in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Transit Police said they have a man in custody in connection to the stabbing, which occurred around 1:15 p.m.

The transit ambassador, who is not an MBTA employee, is in serious but stable condition at an area hospital.

The MBTA said Green Line trains in both directions are currently bypassing Copley due to the police activity.

The MBTA introduced the transit ambassador program in 2017, according to its website. Transit ambassadors wear bright red polo shirts, sweaters or jackets with T logos and can be found at stations throughout the system. They help riders buy tickets and passes and provide real-time travel information.

No further information was immediately available.