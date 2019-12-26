Tijuana River Valley

Trapped FedEx Driver Rescued in California

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A FedEx delivery truck driver had to be rescued after being stuck in the water near the Tijuana River Valley on Thursday.

SkyRanger 7 flew overhead after the driver was rescued by a rancher with his horse near Hollister Road near the U.S-Mexico border.

Officials said the driver tried to cross the flooded intersection while delivering packages when he got stuck.

U.S. & World

2022 Winter Olympics 5 hours ago

China Pours Billions Into Infrastructure, Talent as It Readies for 2022 Winter Olympics

Trump administration 3 hours ago

5 Major Environmental Regulation Changes Made by Trump Admin. in 2019

No injuries were reported, according to police. But customers may experience some delivery delays.

Multiple agencies including San Diego Fire-Rescue and U.S. Custom and Border Protection assisted.

This rescue comes after San Diego County was doused with downpours and snow as a powerful storm system, the second of the holiday week, swept across the region Thursday.

The storm toppled trees, flooded streets and caused vehicles to spin out.

Heavy downpours were expected to last through about 10 a.m. and taper off significantly from there, leaving just a chance of scattered showers for the rest of the day Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Tijuana River Valley
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us