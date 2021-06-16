Brooklyn

Trash Bag of Pot Flung Off NYC Roof Scatters on Sidewalk, Leading to Frenzy

The 29-year-old man who allegedly planned to sell it ended up with cuts to his face and bruising; he was treated at a hospital

NYPD

A garbage bag allegedly full of pot that was flung off a Brooklyn rooftop in an apparent sale gone bad scattered onto the sidewalk, sending pedestrians scrambling to pick up marijuana earlier this month, police say.

The fracas started when a 29-year-old man allegedly brought the garbage bag to a rooftop on Eighth Avenue late the night of June 1 with the intent to sell it to some individuals. Those individuals had a gun, punched the 29-year-old and tried to steal the bag, which the 29-year-old then flung off the roof, authorities say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pedestrians picked up what they could off the sidewalk. It's not clear how much marijuana was allegedly in the bag.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 9 hours ago

Biden, Putin Meet in Geneva for Hours of Talks Among ‘Two Great Powers'

Juneteenth Jun 15, 2020

What Is Juneteenth? The History Behind America's Other Independence Day

The individuals who attacked the 29-year-old fled the building. He ended up with cuts to his face and bruising and was treated at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynmarijuanaCRIME STOPPERS
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us