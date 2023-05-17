Trash Truck Overturns, Dumping Garbage on NH Highway Off Ramp

A tractor-trailer hauling trash rolled over on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, dumping garbage all over a highway off ramp.

The crash occurred at 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of the Route 16 north Exit 8W off-ramp and Knox Marsh Road, state police said. The tractor-trailer driver was trying to merge onto Knox Marsh Road heading west when he drove over the granite curb, overcorrected and overturned the fully-loaded trailer on its side.

The driver was identified as Leandro Done Garcia, of Lynn, Massachusetts. The tractor-trailer is owned by Ram Transport Inc., out of Boston, Massachusetts.

Garcia sustained minor injuries in the crash and was medically cleared at the scene.

No charges have been filed. State police said negligent driving appears to have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with about 60,000 pounds of garbage, and it took several hours to off-load the trash into separate containers before the vehicle could be lifted back up onto its wheels.

Dover police, Dover fire and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation assisted state police at the scene.

Due to the clean-up process, the Exit 8W off ramp remained closed on Wednesday afternoon, creating serious traffic delays on Knox Marsh Road in both directions. State police said motorists should avoid the area if possible.