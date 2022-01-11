Traveler Enters Cockpit, Causes Damage on Miami-Bound Plane: American Airlines

A traveler was apprehended Tuesday after reportedly entering the cockpit of a Miami-bound plane at an airport in Honduras and causing damage, American Airlines said.

The alleged incident happened during boarding for Flight 488 from Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula to Miami International Airport, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the flight deck of the Boeing 737-800 was open when the unidentified person went in. The person was apprehended with the help of employees on-board, and ultimately taken into custody by law enforcement.

