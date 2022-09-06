Hartford

Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building

Trees down on on a car Gillett Street in Hartford
A massive tree came down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, crushing at least one car and breaking windows and bricks at an apartment building.

“It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said.

Photos from the scene show a large tree down in a parking lot on top of a white

The tree came down around 1:30 a.m. behind 30 Gillett St. and crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought.

The tree also landed on a couple other cars in the parking lot and hit the apartment building.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy. I never thought in a million years a tree that size would do some destruction like that.”

Panagiotis Pantermalis, who works in the maintenance department, said it appears that at least eight apartments were damaged. It’s not clear how many families will have to be relocated.

“The building itself, we have damage to the windows, we have damage to the roof, we have damage to the bricks, to the asphalt, to the parking lot,” he said.

