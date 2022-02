A tree fell on a car in Sudbury, Massachusetts, during Friday morning's strong winds, injuring the driver.

Sudbury police said Route 20 was closed at Brimstone Lane, causing significant delays.

The area has since been cleared. Police said some good Samaritans helped the Sudbury Fire Department to clear the road.

The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately known.

"We are hoping for a speedy recovery to the operator of the involved vehicle," Sudbury police said on Facebook.