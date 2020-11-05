Tree House Brewing Company to Open Brewery and Taproom on Cape Cod

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the top-rated breweries in New England is in expansion mode, with the plan being to open a brand new location on the Cape.

According to a Twitter post from the business, Tree House Brewing Company is looking to open a brewery and taproom in Sandwich, with a page for the place indicating that it would be situated along Cape Cod Bay and that it would have "resident" food trucks onsite. The new location, which will join its facility in Charlton along with a farm in Woodstock, CT, hopes to open by the summer of 2021, and it could open as an "on the fly" space (presumably for curbside pickup or something similar) sooner than that.

The website for Tree House Brewing Company can be found at https://treehousebrew.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

