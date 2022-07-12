red sox

Trevor Story, Matt Strahm Exit Tuesday's Game Vs. Rays With Injuries

By Justin Leger

The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox ahead of the MLB All-Star break.

Second baseman Trevor Story and reliever Matt Strahm exited Tuesday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays with injuries. Story suffered a right-hand contusion during his second at-bat of the game in the fifth inning. He was drilled in the hand by Rays starter Corey Kluber while swinging at an inside pitch.

Strahm suffered a left-wrist contusion after being struck by a comebacker off the bat off Rays catcher Francisco Mejia. Both players will receive X-rays after the game.

The Red Sox are limping into the All-Star break with several players currently on the injured list. Left-hander Chris Sale finally made his season debut on Tuesday night, but other key players such as Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock, Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, Christian Arroyo, and Kiké Hernandez remain on the IL.

Fortunately for Boston, Eovaldi and Whitlock are expected to return later this week.

