Watch live: Trial of Michelle Troconis to enter day 3 on Tuesday

Michelle Troconis’ trial in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos will enter a third day on Tuesday after courts were closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution and additional charges. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Friday, during the second day of the trial, testimony was focused on the early days of the investigation into the disappearance and presumed murder of the mom of five who was living in New Canaan when she disappeared.

Dulos was last seen on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school.

In October, a court declared Dulos dead. Her mother had petitioned for the court to do so to protect the assets of Jennifer and her children.

The court day on Friday ended with the judge dismissing the jury for the day and state prosecutors walking through some of the testimony that would be made by retired state police detective Matthew Reilly.

The judge decided he would take some time to consider if that testimony would be heard by the jury. That is likely where Reilly’s testimony will pick up on Tuesday.

