Trick or Treat Chewy Cookie Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
2 sticks butter at room temp
1 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
2 cups Halloween candy, coarsely chopped
PREPARATION:
- Preheat oven to 350F
- Combine butter, white and brown sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer. Blend on medium-low until absolutely creamy.
- Add eggs and continue to mix until fully incorporated. Add vanilla while the mixer is still running.
- In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients. Gently fold into the butter mixture by hand. Do not over work.
- Add Halloween candy.
- Place dollops of dough on a baking sheet. I like to use a small ice-cream scoop that holds approx. 2 Tbs to make perfect balls of cookie dough.
- Bake 10-15 minutes. Allow cooling for 1 minute on baking sheet before transferring over to a cooling rack.
- Got milk?