recipes

Trick or Treat Chewy Cookie Recipe

Perfect for all of your kids leftover Halloween candy that didn't make the cut.

INGREDIENTS:

2 sticks butter at room temp

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups Halloween candy, coarsely chopped

PREPARATION:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F
  2. Combine butter, white and brown sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer.  Blend on medium-low until absolutely creamy.
  3. Add eggs and continue to mix until fully incorporated.  Add vanilla while the mixer is still running.
  4. In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients.  Gently fold into the butter mixture by hand.  Do not over work.
  5. Add Halloween candy.
  6. Place dollops of dough on a baking sheet.  I like to use a small ice-cream scoop that holds approx. 2 Tbs to make perfect balls of cookie dough.
  7. Bake 10-15 minutes.  Allow cooling for 1 minute on baking sheet before transferring over to a cooling rack.
  8. Got milk?

