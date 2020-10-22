Trillium Fort Point Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trillium announced Wednesday its Fort Point location in Boston would be temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the brewing company said it would respect the employee's privacy and confidentiality, but noted the employee last worked Oct. 15 through Oct. 17 in a "non-customer facing" position.

"Trillium Fort Point will be closed immediately today for a thorough, professional cleaning," the post said. "We will announce a reopening date once we can do so safely."

The Massachusetts Department of Health has now deemed 40 communities at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, up 17 from last week.

Trillium said that all staff members at the Fort Point location were tested Wednesday and would not return to work until testing negative for COVID-19. Should any other employees test positive, the company said they would receive paid sick leave during their 14-day quarantine period.

"We have taken great measures to protect the health and safety of our guests and staff since the beginning of this pandemic and will continue to do so," the company said.

The employee began feeling ill before being tested on Sunday and receiving positive test results Wednesday, according to the company.

For customers who placed orders for pickup at Fort Point, Trillium said those orders will be held until the location can safely reopen. Customers can also receive full refunds for their orders by contacting Trillium via their social media or by emailing info@trilliumbrewing.com.