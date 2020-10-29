Trillium to Shut Down Beer Garden, Patios for the Winter

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the biggest breweries in the Boston area is getting ready to put its outdoor areas into hibernation.

Trillium is planning to shut down its beer garden on the Greenway after business hours on Nov. 1, while its the final day for the patios in the Fenway and Canton will be Nov. 8; an Instagram post from the brewery explains why they are closing, saying that "COVID is still a very real concern for your safety and that of our team, and winter in New England is coming....For those reasons, we've made the difficult decision to pause on-site food and draft operations until spring." The post mentions that curbside pickup of beer will continue to be offered at Fort Point, in the Fenway, and in Canton during the winter and that most of their staff will remain employed, though team members who support the on-premise services will be furloughed until the spring (all furloughed workers with health insurance through Trillium will keep their benefits and insurance).

The Fort Point location of Trillium is currently not open for on-premise consumption and will remain closed for the time being.

The website for Trillium can be found at https://www.trilliumbrewing.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)