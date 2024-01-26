Troconis gets emotional as second interview with investigators is shown to jury

Prosecutors in Stamford showed the jury in Michelle Troconis’ trial the second interview she did with investigators.

Emotions ran high as investigators push Troconis on discrepancies in her timeline, she gave in the first interview.

This interview lasted three hours and took place in Westport at attorney Andrew Bowman's office. He was her attorney at the time. Almost immediately in the second interview, investigators are poking holes in Troconis’ account of May 24, 2019, the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

“I have a daughter and I don’t want to be in a jail,” said Michelle Troconis through tears in Andrew Bowmans office.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators pressing Troconis on discrepancies in her account of what happened on May 24 from the first interview just days prior, and the timelines obtained from 4 Jefferson Crossing.

They question her initial claim that Fotis was in his office in the morning.

“What if I told you we know he wasn’t at the home at the time?" John Kimball asked.

But the interview isn’t just pressure from investigators. Troconis also attempts to assist law enforcement by providing a drawn map of the area around Fotis’ properties that the two frequented or that Troconis knew Fotis knew well.

She also notes her anger with Fotis following her arrest and learning of what allegedly happened to Jennifer.

“He pulled you into the clean-up?" Detective Corey Clabby asked in the interview. “I know and I hate him because of that,” Troconis said.

Prosecutors also continued pausing the video at various points to point out discrepancies with the coming third interview and with the written timeline they had obtained.

Troconis' sister Claudia spoke outside court Friday maintaining Michelle’s innocence and put the blame, instead, on investigators for her mistreatment and for pressing charges.

“We are finally seeing how my sister attempted to cooperate not once, not twice, but three times with the police, saying everything, trying to assist them the best that she could in this case and yet she was charged,” Claudia Troconis said.

Lead investigator John Kimball is expected to be back for more testimony and cross examination Monday. There is also a third interview that is expected to be played, but it is unclear when.