Troconis trial continues for day 9 after prosecutors show shirt, zip ties they say link her to Dulos' disappearance

Michelle Troconis’ trial will continue for a ninth day on Wednesday after prosecutors presented evidence Tuesday that they say links her to the 2019 disappearance of her boyfriend's estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

The evidence on Tuesday included what appeared to be a blood-soaked shirt and bra, as well as zip ties, gloves, plastic ponchos, a box cutter and other things with what State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan testified was a “blood-like” substance on them.

The items were pulled from Hartford, Connecticut, trash receptacles where, according to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Troconis sitting in a vehicle with boyfriend Fotis Dulos as he tossed trash into the same bins shortly after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Troconis, 49, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. She's accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the killing of his estranged wife, whose body has never been found.

Police believe Fotis Dulos killed Jennifer Dulos in the garage of her home in New Canaan, Connecticut, after she dropped their children off at school on May 24, 2019 and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Troconis, who is not seen handling the trash in any of the videos, has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

“Nothing that was in those bags will be shown to have had anything to do with Michelle Troconis or that she knew what was in any of those bags,” Jon Schoenhorn, Troconis’ lawyer, told reporters outside of the courthouse.

The case drew widespread attention and became the subject of the made-for-TV movie “Gone Mom.”

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was declared legally dead in October.

She was a member of a wealthy New York family whose father, the late Hilliard Farber, founded a brokerage firm. She also was a niece by marriage of fashion designer Liz Claiborne.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with his wife’s murder.

According to Troconis’ arrest warrant, DNA from Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos was found on items in the trash from Hartford, and Troconis’ DNA was found on some of the trash bags. That evidence is expected to come later in the trial.

The surveillance videos from Hartford, which is about 75 miles from Jennifer Dulos’ home, were recorded the evening she disappeared but not discovered for six days. Police have said they believe some evidence may have been lost because much of the trash in that area was picked up during that week.

Video also showed Fotis Dulos placing near a building what police say resembled a vehicle cargo mat missing from his wife's abandoned SUV and dropping an envelope down a sewer drain. Prosecutors on Monday showed jurors what they said were altered license plates found in an envelope in the sewer drain.

More video evidence was presented Tuesday afternoon from cameras on buses and other surveillance cameras showing Fotis Dulos’ vehicle traveling around the Hartford area.

The family and friends of Jennifer Dulos released a statement on Tuesday night.

“For Jennifer’s family and loved ones, seeing the physical evidence on Tuesday was brutal but also crucial,” the statement from Carrie Luft said.

“Witnessing Jennifer’s blood-soaked clothing, knowing that was the shirt, the bra, she wore on the last day of her life, made us imagine, again, what she must have endured on May 24, 2019. We hope that seeing this evidence in three dimensions can put an end to any suggestion that Jennifer is “missing.” She died a tragic death, and her loss is felt beyond what words can express,” the statement says.

“We are grateful to the prosecution and the investigators for their meticulous collection and presentation of evidence in this case. Above all, we trust in justice, and we hope that this trial will help provide answers to, and accountability for, what was done to Jennifer that day,” Luft added.

At the time she vanished, Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were going through a contentious divorce and child custody proceedings that had limited his time with their children. Jennifer Dulos had moved out of the family home in Farmington, Connecticut, and Fotis Dulos was living there with Troconis and her daughter.

