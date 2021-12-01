Trooper, Apparently Sleeping in Cruiser, Under Investigation

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a video was posted on social media recently that shows a uniformed trooper apparently sleeping in his marked cruiser.

“Last week we became aware of the video, which appears to show conduct that is clearly unsatisfactory, and we have opened an Internal Affairs investigation,” department spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement Wednesday. “The result of that investigation will determine if administrative action is warranted.”

The trooper’s name was not disclosed.

The video containing profanity posted on YouTube on Nov. 21 is just 23 seconds long. It shows the trooper leaning over inside the vehicle while someone holding a camera approaches and knocks on the window.

The trooper appears startled, sits up and rolls down the window as the person operating the camera scolds him for sleeping. The trooper does not say anything before the video ends.

The video had been viewed more than 35,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.