Massachusetts State Police

Trooper, Apparently Sleeping in Cruiser, Under Investigation

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman called the trooper's conduct "clearly unsatisfactory"

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a video was posted on social media recently that shows a uniformed trooper apparently sleeping in his marked cruiser.

“Last week we became aware of the video, which appears to show conduct that is clearly unsatisfactory, and we have opened an Internal Affairs investigation,” department spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement Wednesday. “The result of that investigation will determine if administrative action is warranted.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The trooper’s name was not disclosed.

The video containing profanity posted on YouTube on Nov. 21 is just 23 seconds long. It shows the trooper leaning over inside the vehicle while someone holding a camera approaches and knocks on the window.

The trooper appears startled, sits up and rolls down the window as the person operating the camera scolds him for sleeping. The trooper does not say anything before the video ends.

The video had been viewed more than 35,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Gov. Baker Won't Run for Reelection in 2022, Citing Pandemic Recovery

Massachusetts 49 mins ago

Braintree Police Justified in Shooting Death of Armed Man, DA Says

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us