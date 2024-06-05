Connecticut state trooper posthumously awarded lifesaving medal, medal of honor

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier is being awarded posthumously with the lifesaving medal and the Medal of Honor.

Colonel Daniel Loughman made the announcement while delivering a eulogy for TFC Pelletier on Wednesday.

Pelletier, 34, was killed in the line of duty last Thursday when he was hit by a pickup while making a routine traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington.

Pelletier is being awarded the lifesaving medal for his actions on May 23, a week before the crash that took his life.

Loughman said Pelletier saved a motorcyclist’s life when he responded to a crash and found the operator injured and bleeding.

Using his hands, Pelletier closed the motorcyclist’s torn artery and applied tourniquets to stop the bleeding.

He is being awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on May 30, the day he conducted a traffic stop and was killed when he was struck in a hit-and-run, according to state police.

“Trooper First Class Pelletier is being awarded the Medal of Honor for his selflessness, his courage and his devotion to keeping out state’s highways safe,” Loughman said.

He remembered his colleague as a shining light and as a first responder who exhibited integrity and humanity -- one who became a role model and mentor for new troopers who joined Troop H.

“Aaron served with integrity, empathy. He took the oath of office in 2015 and until last Thursday, he lived by the words, ‘I will serve honestly and faithfully,’” Loughman said.

“Our state has truly lost a dedicated servant,” he added.

Pelletier is survived by his wife, Dominique, two children, 5-year-old Troy and 3-year-old Zachary, his brother, Michael Pelletier, his sister, Christine Outeiro, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Dianne Pelletier.

Pelletier’s wife, Dominique, spoke during the funeral and thanked the state police who have shown their support in the days since she received the worst news of her life.

Dominique Pelletier spoke through her grief and tears and promised to keep her husband's memory alive.

“I know how much Aaron is loved, but I had no idea the impact he had on so many of his fellow troopers,” she said.

She said he balanced the demands of his job with the needs of his family. His sense of humor brought joy and stability to their lives.

“He was a man of integrity and honor and I will make sure our children always know those traits definitely came from him,” Dominique Pelletier said through tears.

“In a room full of police officers, my challenge to you all is to make sure you make time to make memories. It’s OK to say no to the overtime shift from time to time,” she said.

Trooper First Class Pelletier was also honored with the Honor Flag, which was brought to the state for the wake and funeral.

Law enforcement from states near and far traveled to Connecticut to pay their respects.

Lt. Alina Spies, of New Jersey State Police, made the trip early Wednesday morning to show support.

She said they came to support Trooper First Class Pelletier’s family and other law enforcement as well.

“We’re a brotherhood, this is a sisterhood, and we come out and we join the services basically to protect and serve, so we are just here to show them that we back them up as well,” Spies said.