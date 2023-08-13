Trooper injured after vehicle strikes police car on I-84 East in Hartford, Conn.

A Connecticut State Police trooper is injured after a vehicle hit her police car while she was investigating a separate crash on Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Sunday morning.

The trooper was conducting a crash investigation on I-84 east near exit 50 around 7 a.m. The trooper was seated in her police car with its overhead emergency lights activated in the right lane. She was parked behind a vehicle that was involved in a previous accident.

According to investigators, a red Subaru traveling eastbound was going around the curve near exit 50 and hit the back of the police car.

Connecticut State Police

Authorities said the impact of the Subaru hitting the police car caused the police car to also hit the vehicle in front of it.

The trooper was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The extent of those injuries are unclear at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Part of the highway was closed for a brief period on Sunday morning. It has since reopened.