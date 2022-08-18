Torrington

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

NBC Connecticut

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening.

State police said it happened just before 7 p.m.

A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.

The trooper stopped the driver, a 24-year-old Farmington man, and he was charged with reckless driving.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was released on $500 bond and is due in court on Sept. 2.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us