Officer shot person after responding to disturbance call in Connecticut

A Colchester police officer shot a person after responding to a disturbance call Thursday evening, according to state police.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on Norwich Avenue just after 6:15 p.m.

After arriving, officers encountered a person and one officer fired at that individual, injuring them, according to state police.

The person was taken to the hospital to be treated, police said. The person's condition was not released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

One officer was also transported for evaluation.

It is not clear what happened that caused the officer to open fire.

No other information was immediately available.

The Office of the Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad are investigating.