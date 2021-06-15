Tropical Storm Bill Swirls Off the Coast of Massachusetts

The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, strengthened slightly off the U.S. eastern seaboard on Tuesday, but not for long. It was expected to dissipate on Wednesday over colder water as it approaches the coast of Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Bill, which became a storm late Monday, was swirling about 240 miles off Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the northeast at 31 mph, on a path that doesn’t pose any immediate threat to land.