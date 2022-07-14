Truck Crashes Into Restaurant in Connecticut

A truck crashed through the outdoor patio of Buon Appetito Ristorante & Pizzeria in North Stonington Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., when no one was in the restaurant.

State police said they responded to Norwich-Westerly Road and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. No life-threatening injuries are reported, according to Troop E.

The first responders who arrived said the driver was OK and was able to get himself out of the truck.

The owner of the restaurant said family members who live upstairs and two people were home at the time, but they were not injured.

“They are a little bit shocked, traumatized, but thank God, most important, is no one got hurt, no customers, nothing. And thank God the truck just hit the corner, not the building,” Petrit Marku, of Buon Appetito Ristorante, said.

This restaurant has been at the location for 12 years.

Marku is finding silver linings and is thankful that no one was hurt, this has been a very difficult situation for him to take in. After working through the pandemic, and other challenges, this is another tough pill to swallow, he said.

A building inspector will be assessing the structure.

Marku said that if it’s safe, they will section off the affected side, and maybe open for dinner tonight.

If not, they’ll figure out what to do next.

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to respond as well.