Truck crashes into newly renovated Connecticut restaurant

A restaurant in Bristol is left to pick up the pieces after a truck crashed into it on Monday.

The Bristol Fire Department responded to Jimmy's on the River on Terryville Road. Authorities said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The restaurant was open and guests were dining inside when it happened. They say everyone was able to make it out safely.

"Customers were sitting right here. They seen the truck come off the road," restaurant owner Jim Driscoll said.

"Next thing you hear is just like an explosion or a bomb coming through, you couldn’t image the noise," waitress Dorie Gregory said.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice. They say they've been making reparations and renovations after a different car crashed into their building in 2022.

That crash happened on the other side of the building and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.

"Once you see everything, you’re like, 'again?' The driver, he came and apologized to me. He was very sorry for what occurred," Driscoll said.

There was a frightening close call - a baby was sitting at the window as the truck headed towards it.

"This father heard the noise and somehow took the baby and himself and ran out," Gregory said.

Since Monday's crash, the restaurant has received an outpouring of support from the community.

"The town, the support I’ve been getting is really appreciated. My phone hasn’t stopped," Driscoll said.