Norfolk

Truck Crashes Through Retaining Wall at Gas Station in Norfolk

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Rockwood Road

Norfolk Police

A truck is currently hanging precariously from a retaining wall after it crashed at a gas station in Norfolk, Massachusetts.

The accident was reported by Norfolk police around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Rockwood Road. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A photo from the scene shared by police on Facebook showed the front of the truck hanging off the retaining wall, about five or six feet off the ground.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The truck appeared to have hit another truck and a car before crashing through a fence surrounding the gas station. A gas pump also appears to have been damaged in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Norfolk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us