Truck Crashes Through Retaining Wall at Gas Station in Norfolk

A truck is currently hanging precariously from a retaining wall after it crashed at a gas station in Norfolk, Massachusetts.

The accident was reported by Norfolk police around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Rockwood Road. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A photo from the scene shared by police on Facebook showed the front of the truck hanging off the retaining wall, about five or six feet off the ground.

The truck appeared to have hit another truck and a car before crashing through a fence surrounding the gas station. A gas pump also appears to have been damaged in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.