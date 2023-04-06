Massachusetts

Truck Strikes Utility Pole in Southborough, Knocking Down Wires

No one was injured in the crash, police said

By Marc Fortier

Southborough Police

A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in Southborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, knocking down wires and cutting power for some area residents.

Southborough police reported the crash around 8 a.m., saying that Fisher Road was closed on both ends due to an accident. A photo shared by the department showed a pickup truck off the road, with a utility pole knocked down and wires in the roadway.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

National Grid is currently on scene repairing the downed pole, but motorists are urged to seek an alternate route as wires are down and across the road. About 60 customers were without power as of 9 a.m.

Motorists will not be able to access Barn Lane from the Jericho Hill side, the town said in a release. Barn Lane is only accessible by entering from the Marlborough side.

