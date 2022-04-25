Donald Trump

Trump Allies' Secret Work to Overturn 2020 Election Detailed in New Text Messages

The 2,319 text messages were provided by Mark Meadows to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

A new tranche of text messages published Monday between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and allies of former President Donald Trump sent in the months after the 2020 election offer new insight into the efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

The text messages, obtained by CNN, help illuminate how far the Trump White House and its allies secretly tried to go to overturn the 2020 election, including failed efforts by Meadows to contact Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The 2,319 text messages were provided by Meadows to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. CNN did not say how it obtained the messages, some of which were published on the news organization's website.

One year has passed since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.
