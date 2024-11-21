Trump announces Pam Bondi as new attorney general pick hours after Matt Gaetz withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that his new pick for attorney general is Pam Bondi.

Bondi previously served as Florida’s attorney general.

The announcement came just hours after former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., withdrew from consideration.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — Not anymore," Trump said in a post to Truth Social. "Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again."

A hacker on Monday gained access to a file containing the sworn depositions of two women involved in the investigation into Matt Gaetz, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Trump also praised her work against “the trafficking of deadly drugs.” Bondi previously worked on a Trump commission focusing on ending the opioid crisis and combatting drug addiction.

The attorney general position would require confirmation by the Senate.

Bondi has long ties to Trump. During the 2016 Republican National Convention, she joined in “lock her up” chants aimed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and was then part of Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment trial.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, Bondi was involved in efforts to overturn the results, falsely claiming that Trump had “won Pennsylvania” during a news conference in Philadelphia.

Earlier on Thursday, Gaetz announced that he was withdrawing his name from consideration to be the attorney general, arguing that his "confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition."

Gaetz faced allegations that included having sex with a 17-year-old girl. He has denied the allegations against him.

Trump praised Gaetz on Truth Social after he withdrew, saying that Gaetz "has a wonderful future."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: