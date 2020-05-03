Trump Appears to Side With Restaurant Owner Over State Leaders in Maine

President Donald Trump says there are many complaints coming in about the state of Maine.

In retweeting a message about a dispute between the state and a restaurant owner who lost his state licenses after defying an order to remain closed, Trump wrote, "Don't make the cure worse than the problem itself. That can happen, you know!"

Many complaints coming in about Maine. I love that State, won Maine 2 - Don’t make the cure worse than the problem itself. That can happen, you know! https://t.co/XsAiTWDx44 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, a group of Republicans in the Maine House of Representatives are asking Democratic leaders of the Legislature to call the body back into session to end the state of civil emergency declared by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The GOP lawmakers say they have been denied information about the progress of the disease in Maine and about how the state's businesses can reopen.