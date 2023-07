Trump asks ‘what the hell is a Blizzard' at Dairy Queen campaign stop in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump, a longtime fast food lover, seemed to reveal on Friday that he’s not a frequent visitor of at least one well-known chain.

During a stop at a Dairy Queen here, Trump appeared perplexed by requests for a Blizzard — perhaps the most famous item on Dairy Queen's menu — while engaging with employees at the counter.

“Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?” Trump asked, while throwing his hands in the air, prompting laughter from the crowd.

“Take care of the people, OK? Will you take care of ‘em for me, and we’ll do the Blizzard thing, alright?” he added.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Blizzard, a soft serve ice cream treat blended with a variety of confections, has been a mainstay of the ice cream chain, which started offering them in 1985.

Earlier this year, Trump visited a McDonald's in East Palestine, Ohio, in the aftermath of a toxic train derailment. "What's your specialty today?" he asked employees behind the counter before saying, "I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.