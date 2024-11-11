Trump expected to choose Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as secretary of state for his administration in the coming days, according to three sources familiar with the selection process.

Trump could still change his mind, the sources cautioned, noting that the decision wouldn't be finalized until the president-elect makes a formal announcement.

The New York Times first reported Trump's plans to name Rubio as the nation's top diplomat.

Trump had previously considered Rubio as a running mate before ultimately choosing Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

Donald Trump has vowed to take action on various issues on his first day in office.

Trump has made a series of other staffing announcements in recent days. On Monday he announced plans to nominate former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., as the Environmental Protection Agency's top administrator and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., as his national security adviser. Last week, he said Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, would be White House chief of staff. On Sunday, he named immigration hard-liner Tom Homan as his “border czar.”

