As jurors deliberate whether Donald Trump is guilty in the first criminal case against an American president, Trump has been bolstered by his children, advisers and other supporters.
Missing from the historic but sometimes tawdry court proceedings arising from an alleged hush-money deal with a porn actress? Trump's wife, Melania.
She has not been spotted in the Manhattan criminal court in lower Manhattan. Neither has former first daughter, Ivanka, nor Trump's youngest son, Barron.
Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has taken advantage of the landmark trial by holding a press conference outside the courthouse. Famous fellow New Yorker and persistent Trump critic, Robert De Niro, called a nearby Trump crowd "gangsters." Also attending, two officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from the Jan. 6 mob.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.
Take a look at who's shown up this week -- and who hasn't.
The Trump family delegation
Donald Trump Jr.
Eric Trump
Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife and now co-chair of the Republican National Committee
Tiffany Trump
Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump's husband
Notable absences from the courtroom
Melania Trump
Ivanka Trump
Barron Trump
Other friends, advisors and Trump political allies seen
- Steve Witkoff, real estate executive and friend of Trump's who testified for the defense in Trump's fraud trial last year
- Steven Cheung, Trump advisor
- Boris Epshteyn, Trump advisor
- Jason Miller, Trump advisor
- Natalie Harp, press secretary for the Trump campaign
- Alina Habba, lawyer who has represented Trump in other cases
- Doug Burgam, North Dakota governor
- Former Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, now a Fox News host
- Will Scharf, Republican candidate for Missouri attorney general
Prominent Trump critics observed outside the courthouse
- Robert De Niro, actor and Trump critic
- Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn who was defeated in a bid for a House seat from Maryland
- Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone