Trump Hits Biden Over Unverified Report on His Son Hunter

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seized on an unverified report about Joe Biden's son Hunter, using it to repeat his often-told conspiracy theory about the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, NBC News reports.

At a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Trump referred to what he called "explosive documents" published Wednesday by the New York Post.

Trump claimed that the report shows that "Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son's corrupt business dealings." In a phone interview with the conservative news outlet Newsmax, Trump said, "They're crooks."

The Post cited an alleged email that it reported came from a copy of a hard drive. NBC News has not verified the report or seen the email.

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either Biden, which campaign spokesman Andrew Bates highlighted Wednesday.

