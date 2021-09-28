Trump Loses Case Against Omarosa, Who Wrote Tell-All White House Book

Arbitrator T. Andrew Brown said in the ruling that the terms of Trump’s non-disclosure agreement were "highly problematic"

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Sky News gears up to provide special coverage of the U.S. Election with a rehearsal, as Omarosa Manigault Newman prepares for the special election program, AMERICA DECIDES, on Sunday, November 1 in Washington D.C.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Sky News

A New York arbitrator said former President Donald Trump's non-disclosure agreement against his ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is "unenforceable" in a ruling handed down on Monday.

Arbitrator T. Andrew Brown said in the ruling that the terms of Trump’s non-disclosure agreement were "highly problematic" because it did not adhere to typical legal standards, describing it as “vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“The Agreement effectively imposes on [Manigault Newman] an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life," Brown said in the ruling.

On Tuesday, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released new recordings of Trump campaign aides discussing his possible use of racial slurs and how they could spin the fallout. In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders doubled down on her defense of the President, saying Manigault Newman has "shown a complete lack of integrity" in her criticism of Trump.

U.S. & World

gabby petito 7 hours ago

‘Turn Yourself In:' Gabby Petito Family Issues Plea as Brian Laundrie Parents Deny Escape Rumors

US Economy 8 hours ago

Here's What the Debt Limit Standoff Means for You

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us