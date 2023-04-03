No TV Cameras Allowed In Trump Courtroom, Phones and Laptops Can't Be Used; Mugshot TBD

For weeks, public intrigue hinged on whether the Manhattan grand jury would indict. Even with the charges still sealed, interest now is turning to how Donald Trump will be processed for his expected criminal arraignment on Tuesday.

Discussions were ongoing around the plans well into Monday given the unprecedented nature of the logistics: Trump is the first U.S. president, sitting or former, to be criminally charged. His Secret Service detail has remained with him since he left office, and security of that profile has never had to lead someone into court for a grand jury indictment.

The mugshot question is still up in the air. Here's what we know so far, according to NBC News sources as well as a source with direct knowledge of Monday's meeting between Secret Service, court officers and the Manhattan district attorney's office:

NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst breaks down what to expect before and during the arraignment of Donald Trump, including whether he will be handcuffed or have a mugshot taken.

Will Trump be arrested? The former president is expected to surrender at the Manhattan district attorney's office, at which point a member of that office will inform him he is under arrest pursuant to the indictment.

How will he be processed? Trump will be processed at 100 Centre Street, the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. He will be fingerprinted there, the source told NBC News. No DNA will be taken. A potential mugshot is still up in the air. Sources indicated there was some concern it could be leaked, and it was not in the plans as of Monday night.

When will we know the charges? Customarily, an indictment is unsealed after the judge takes the bench and calls the case. It is expected that Trump will plead not guilty and he will be released without bail.

Then what? The former president will be escorted to a room on the 15th floor. He will not be handcuffed, nor will he stop in a holding cell.

Media will be kept at a distance for the 2:15 p.m. hearing — cellphones and laptops will be allowed inside court but cannot be used, NBC News has learned. Video cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom; still photos will be allowed until the proceeding begins, then will have to leave. Cameras will be allowed in the hallway only. The arraignment is expected to be brief.

What does all that mean? There will be no live coverage from inside the courtroom, so the public will not be getting updates and will have to wait until the hearing is over in order to learn about what happened during the arraignment, which is expected to be brief.

The indictment will most likely not be read out loud during the hearing. The full details of the indictment, including all the charges Trump faces, will likely become available when the DA's office posts the indictment document online or emails it to news media.

What will Trump do after the arraignment? Trump is expected to go directly from the courthouse to LaGuardia Aiport, where he is scheduled to fly back to Florida. Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, he is expected to deliver a public address from Mar-a-Lago. What he will say, or what he will be allowed to say, is still yet to be determined.

Before that time, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will host a press conference of his own around 3:30 p.m. down at Centre Street.

For the first time in history, a U.S. president has been indicted on criminal charges, as Donald Trump will be charged in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. NBC New York has team coverage of the historic grand jury indictment.