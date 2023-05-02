Trump Returning to NH Next Week for CNN Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump -- who was just in New Hampshire last week -- will return to the Granite State next week for a CNN Town Hall.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate a live CNN Town Hall with Trump at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown. The GOP presidential candidate will take questions from Collins and a live audience of New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters, according to an email from the New Hampshire Republican State Committee. Questions for the town hall can be submitted here.

Former President Donald Trump was back in New Hampshire on Thursday, saying the country is headed in the wrong direction and he’s the one to turn it around.

During his time as president, Trump frequently derided CNN as "fake news," and he never gave an interview to a CNN journalist while he was president. But now he is set to appear on the station in his first town-hall style event of the 2024 campaign.

A Trump adviser who was not authorized to speak publicly said stepping outside of the traditional comfort zone for Republicans was key to Trump’s success in 2016. The adviser said CNN executives made a compelling pitch to Trump.

The forums are a CNN tradition with presidential contenders and the network has been in touch with other candidates about doing something similar, said David Chalian, the network’s vice president and political director.

Trump gave a speech in Manchester on April 27, focusing on a rematch with President Joe Biden and criticizing New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is also considering a run for president. It represented his first return to an early voting state since his indictment in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.