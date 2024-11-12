Trump says Elon Musk will lead Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy

President-elect Donald Trump named tech billionaire Elon Musk and conservative activist Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday to head up a new Department of Government Efficiency, fulfilling a campaign pledge to give Musk sweeping oversight of government spending.

Trump, in a statement posted to social media, said the department will help to "dismantle Government Bureaucracy" and slash excess regulations. The name of the agency, DOGE for short, is a reference to a popular internet meme and cryptocurrency associated with Musk.

Trump said the department would exist "outside of Government," giving advice to those in the White House on overhauling federal agencies. The arrangement would also likely allow Musk and Ramaswamy to continue working in the private sector and serve without Senate approval.

He gave a deadline of July 4, 2026, for the department to conclude its work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.