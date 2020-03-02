Joe Biden

Trump Sets His Sights on Biden as Democratic Endorsements Roll In

"They’re going to put him into a home, and other people are going to be running the country," the president said of the former vice president at a campaign rally in Charlotte Monday

As key Democratic figures coalesced behind Joe Biden, President Donald Trump lobbed an extended attack at the former vice president at a rally here hours before the Super Tuesday contest here.

Seeking to raise doubts about Biden’s acumen, Trump seized on his most recent gaffes, like slipping and referring to the Super Tuesday as “super Thursday,” claiming 150 million people were killed by guns since 2007, and saying he was running for Senate rather than the presidency.

Joe BidenPresident TrumpElection 2020
